Tariff Turmoil: Trump's Trade Tactics Stir Global Economy Concerns

In a bold move that has sparked global concern, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced plans to impose significant tariffs on imports from three of the nation's largest trading partners.

Leaders from Mexico, Canada, and China quickly responded, cautioning that such actions could damage international economies and compromise critical job markets.

This latest development has triggered a wave of dialogue among international officials, highlighting fears of escalating trade tensions and the potential consequences on a global scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)