Justice Redefined: Yogi Adityanath Unveils Transformative Legal Framework

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the significance of three new laws aimed at justice and civil security during the National Conference on the Role of Forensic Science and Cyber Security in the Justice Process.

Speaking at the event marking the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution adoption, Adityanath emphasized the focus on justice beyond mere crime and punishment with the implementation of the laws on July 1.

Adityanath also outlined his government's initiatives against cybercrime, including the establishment of cyber police stations and educational measures, while addressing historical governance challenges to underline the state's progress.

