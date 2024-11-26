Left Menu

Justice Redefined: Yogi Adityanath Unveils Transformative Legal Framework

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a conference on forensic science and cyber security, spotlighting the transformative nature of three new laws focused on justice and civil security. He emphasized good governance and addressed advancements in technology and the state's efforts to combat cybercrime.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the significance of three new laws aimed at justice and civil security during the National Conference on the Role of Forensic Science and Cyber Security in the Justice Process.

Speaking at the event marking the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution adoption, Adityanath emphasized the focus on justice beyond mere crime and punishment with the implementation of the laws on July 1.

Adityanath also outlined his government's initiatives against cybercrime, including the establishment of cyber police stations and educational measures, while addressing historical governance challenges to underline the state's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

