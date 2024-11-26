US Boosts Security Aid Amid Ukraine Conflict

The United States is escalating its security assistance to Ukraine, aiming to fortify defenses in the eastern region. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced this development following a meeting with the Group of Seven (G7) democracies on Tuesday.

The discussions highlighted Russia's troubling move to deploy North Korean troops as a part of its ongoing conflict with Ukraine. This action has raised significant concerns among the G7 nations.

Blinken further stated that the US, along with its allies, is vigilantly observing Russia's potential reciprocation towards North Korea, stressing the gravity of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)