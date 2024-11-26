NATO Reaffirms Ukraine Support Amid Ballistic Missile Tensions

NATO has once again pledged its support for Ukraine, following Russia's recent launch of an experimental intermediate-range ballistic missile. The meeting was called by Kyiv and attended by ambassadors from NATO's 32 member countries.

Senior Ukrainian officials, including the chief of defense intelligence and the acting air force commander, briefed the allies online. They described the missile strike as a bold showcase of force from Russia and an ineffective effort to intimidate Ukraine's supporters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin asserted that the missile targeted a Ukrainian military facility as a response to U.S. and UK actions. In a statement, NATO labeled the attack on Dnipro as an act of terror aimed at civilians, reaffirming its stance against Russia's unprovoked aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)