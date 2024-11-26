NATO Reaffirms Ukraine Support Amid Ballistic Missile Tensions
NATO members have reiterated their support for Ukraine following Russia's launch of an experimental intermediate-range ballistic missile. Ukrainian officials briefed NATO representatives, emphasizing Russia's attempt to intimidate allies. Moscow claims the strike was a response to Western support for Ukraine, while NATO considers it an act of terror.
NATO has once again pledged its support for Ukraine, following Russia's recent launch of an experimental intermediate-range ballistic missile. The meeting was called by Kyiv and attended by ambassadors from NATO's 32 member countries.
Senior Ukrainian officials, including the chief of defense intelligence and the acting air force commander, briefed the allies online. They described the missile strike as a bold showcase of force from Russia and an ineffective effort to intimidate Ukraine's supporters.
Russian President Vladimir Putin asserted that the missile targeted a Ukrainian military facility as a response to U.S. and UK actions. In a statement, NATO labeled the attack on Dnipro as an act of terror aimed at civilians, reaffirming its stance against Russia's unprovoked aggression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
North Korea-Russia Defense Pact Marks New Cold War Escalation
Ukraine's Resilient Air Defense Thwarts Russian Drone Barrage
Will you allow Congress and allies to bring back Article 370 in Kashmir, PM Modi asks crowd at poll rally in Maharashtra’s Chimur.
Ukrainian Air Defense Triumph: A Night of Resilient Defense
Modi Rallies Against Congress’ Legacy of Division