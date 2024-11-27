Netanyahu's Ceasefire Stance: Addressing Hezbollah Threats

On Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared his readiness to enforce a ceasefire deal with Lebanon amidst rising tensions with Hezbollah. In a televised address, Netanyahu stated his intention to present the ceasefire agreement to his complete cabinet, while the more restricted security cabinet had already given its approval earlier in the day.

Netanyahu emphasized firmness in dealing with potential violations by Hezbollah, stating, "We will enforce the agreement and respond forcefully to any violation." He highlighted three reasons for pursuing a ceasefire: focusing on Iran, replenishing depleted arms reserves, and isolating Hamas, the militant group responsible for last year's conflict escalation in the region.

Hezbollah, supported by Iran and allied to Hamas, has been significantly weakened, according to Netanyahu. "We have set it back decades," he claimed, referencing targeted strategic operations that destroyed rockets, missiles, and key terror infrastructure, severely impacting Hezbollah's capabilities near the Israeli border.

