Return to the South: Exodus Ends with Ceasefire

Displaced individuals from southern Lebanon began returning following a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel. Cars streamed south from the port city of Sidon. Eyewitnesses reported the movement early Wednesday, marking the cessation of recent hostilities in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 27-11-2024 08:50 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 08:50 IST
  • Lebanon

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, southern Lebanon witnessed a significant moment as displaced individuals began returning home following a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel.

According to eyewitnesses, dozens of cars carrying returning residents were seen leaving the port city of Sidon, continuing their journey south.

The ceasefire marks the end of hostilities that resulted in numerous displacements, offering a glimmer of hope for the region's communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

