Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Issues Breach of Privilege Notice
Waheed-ur-Rehman Para, PDP legislative party leader, has been given seven days by the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly to respond to a breach of privilege notice. Accused by National Conference MLA Nazir Ahmad Khan Gurezi, the notice pertains to Para's alleged derogatory remarks in his speech on November 8, 2024.
- Country:
- India
Waheed-ur-Rehman Para, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) legislative party leader, has been served a breach of privilege notice by the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. The notice demands a response within seven days concerning his speech made earlier this month.
The accusation comes from National Conference MLA Nazir Ahmad Khan Gurezi, who claims Para made derogatory remarks against him during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the Lieutenant Governor's Address on November 8, 2024.
In a communication addressed to Para on Tuesday, Qazi Mushtaq Ahmad, under-secretary of the J&K legislative assembly secretariat, stated that the matter is being reviewed by the Speaker, requiring Para's comments before further action is taken.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kerala Government Suspends Two IAS Officers for Disciplinary Breaches
An Airman's Breach: The Discord Leak Saga
Election Commission Notifies Punjab Leaders Amidst Model Code Breach Allegations
Compassionate Appointments: A Right or Privilege? Supreme Court Decides
Telecom Networks Breached by China-affiliated Actors