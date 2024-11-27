Left Menu

Enforcement Directorate Raids Linked to Major Bank Loan Fraud

The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches in Delhi linked to a money laundering case against the former promoters of Kwality Ltd, involving alleged bank loan fraud. The investigation follows a 2020 CBI FIR accusing the company of cheating a bank consortium of over Rs 1,400 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 11:49 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 11:49 IST
Enforcement Directorate Raids Linked to Major Bank Loan Fraud
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate launched a crackdown on several locations in Delhi on Wednesday as part of a money laundering investigation involving Kwality Ltd, sources revealed.

The investigation is backed by a 2020 CBI FIR alleging that the company misled a bank consortium led by the Bank of India. The alleged fraud is said to involve more than Rs 1,400 crore.

Sources indicated that raids, conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, target the premises linked to the former promoters, directors, and other key persons of the liquidated dairy firm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024