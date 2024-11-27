Left Menu

Ukrainian Air Defenses Counter Overnight Drone Onslaught

Ukraine successfully intercepted 36 out of 89 Russian drones in an overnight operation. The military reported losing track of 48 drones while five others returned to Russia and Belarus. This incident highlights the ongoing tension and technological warfare between Ukraine and Russia.

Updated: 27-11-2024 12:47 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 12:40 IST
  Ukraine

In a notable operation, Ukraine's military managed to intercept and bring down 36 out of 89 drones launched by Russia overnight. This high-stakes overnight encounter underscores the effectiveness of Ukraine's air defense systems amidst ongoing conflicts.

The military's statement on Telegram highlighted a complex scenario, as they could not trace 48 of the total drones, indicating the challenges in monitoring and neutralizing such a large number of targets in real-time.

Additionally, five of the drones returned across the border to Russia and Belarus, reflecting the dynamic and unpredictable nature of these cross-border technological skirmishes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

