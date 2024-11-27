Ukrainian Air Defenses Counter Overnight Drone Onslaught

In a notable operation, Ukraine's military managed to intercept and bring down 36 out of 89 drones launched by Russia overnight. This high-stakes overnight encounter underscores the effectiveness of Ukraine's air defense systems amidst ongoing conflicts.

The military's statement on Telegram highlighted a complex scenario, as they could not trace 48 of the total drones, indicating the challenges in monitoring and neutralizing such a large number of targets in real-time.

Additionally, five of the drones returned across the border to Russia and Belarus, reflecting the dynamic and unpredictable nature of these cross-border technological skirmishes.

(With inputs from agencies.)