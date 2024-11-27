Shadow-Chasing Allegations: China's Defense Minister Under Scrutiny
China's foreign ministry dismissed a report claiming Defense Minister Dong Jun is under investigation for corruption, referring to it as 'just shadow-chasing.' The Financial Times had reported the investigation as part of a broader anti-corruption effort targeting high ranks within the People's Liberation Army.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 27-11-2024 12:57 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 12:57 IST
- Country:
- China
China's foreign ministry on Wednesday dismissed allegations regarding an investigation into Defense Minister Dong Jun as 'just shadow-chasing.' This statement was made in response to a query during a regular news briefing.
Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning addressed the media following a report from the Financial Times, which claimed the minister was involved in a far-reaching anti-corruption probe.
The alleged investigation has reportedly unsettled the upper echelons of the People's Liberation Army, potentially impacting China's military governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Zhuhai: Car Plows into Crowd, Sparkes Investigation
Referee Under Investigation for Alleged Abuse
SIU Launches Investigations into Alleged Maladministration at Key Govt Institutions
Archbishop of Canterbury Resigns Amid Abuse Investigation Scandal
Corruption Scandal Rocks Mughal Road Project: Ex-Chief Engineer Under Investigation