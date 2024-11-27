Shadow-Chasing Allegations: China's Defense Minister Under Scrutiny

China's foreign ministry on Wednesday dismissed allegations regarding an investigation into Defense Minister Dong Jun as 'just shadow-chasing.' This statement was made in response to a query during a regular news briefing.

Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning addressed the media following a report from the Financial Times, which claimed the minister was involved in a far-reaching anti-corruption probe.

The alleged investigation has reportedly unsettled the upper echelons of the People's Liberation Army, potentially impacting China's military governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)