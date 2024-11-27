Judicial Probe into ADM Naveen Babu's Mysterious Death Intensifies
The Kerala High Court has ordered the investigating officer in ADM Naveen Babu's case to submit detailed updates on the inquiry by December 6. Babu's widow has requested the probe be transferred to the CBI, alleging political influence and lack of progress. The court will revisit the matter in December.
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, the Kerala High Court instructed the investigator handling the death case of Additional District Magistrate Naveen Babu to provide a comprehensive case diary and affidavit detailing the progress of the investigation by December 6.
The direction came following a plea from Babu's widow, who has requested the transfer of the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) due to concerns over alleged suicide.
The petitioner alleged that influence by the former Kannur District Panchayat President, P P Divya, might compromise the probe. The court has questioned the petitioner on her murder claims and will reconsider the case in December.
(With inputs from agencies.)
