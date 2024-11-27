Turkey Champions Ceasefire in Lebanon: Calls for Global Support
Turkey expresses support for the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon and urges the international community to press Israel for full compliance. Turkey also advocates for a similar ceasefire in Gaza to ensure lasting peace in the region.
Turkey has hailed the recent ceasefire between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah group in Lebanon, expressing hope that the truce will endure. The Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Wednesday, urging the international community to pressure Israel into honoring the ceasefire agreement wholly.
The ministry emphasized the necessity of Israel providing reparations for the damage inflicted in Lebanon. Turkey also voiced its readiness to play a supportive role in the peace process within Lebanon, underscoring its commitment to regional stability.
The ministry further called for the declaration of a ceasefire in Gaza, suggesting it as crucial for achieving long-lasting peace and stability throughout the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
