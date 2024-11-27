Left Menu

IFS Officer and Husband Charged in Alleged Investment Scam

IFS officer Neeharika Singh, her husband, and associated companies face charges in an alleged investment fraud and money laundering case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a chargesheet revealing fraudulent schemes that swindled Rs 110 crore from investors. Assets worth over Rs 9 crore have been attached.

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday announced that it has filed a chargesheet against Indian Foreign Service officer Neeharika Singh, her husband Ajit Kumar Gupta, and his companies in connection with an alleged investment fraud linked to money laundering.

A special court in Lucknow acknowledged the prosecution complaint on November 25, which highlights charges against Singh, Gupta, Anee Bullion and Industries Pvt. Ltd., among others, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Investigations revealed fraudulent schemes orchestrated by Gupta that defrauded investors of Rs 110 crore, with the assets being used to acquire properties for the couple and others. The ED has already attached assets valued over Rs 9 crore.

