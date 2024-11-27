Tensions Rise: Arrest of Hindu Leader Sparks Unrest in Bangladesh
Security was heightened in Chittagong after a lawyer's murder during clashes linked to the arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das. Six individuals were apprehended, and unrest followed his detention on sedition charges, triggering widespread protests. Concerns over minority safety in Bangladesh arose with India's condemnation.
Security measures in Chittagong have been intensified following the murder of a lawyer amid violent clashes triggered by the detention of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das. This arrest ignited widespread protests, prompting law enforcement to arrest several individuals. Authorities linked these tensions to a broader context of minority persecution.
Das, affiliated with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness, was arrested at the Dhaka airport, facing multiple charges, including sedition. His supporters in major cities like Dhaka and Chittagong protested vehemently, clashing with security forces, which resulted in a Muslim lawyer’s death outside a court, according to police reports.
The interim government's press statement confirmed the identification of six suspects through footage, with additional arrests made for vandalism and assaults on police during these riots. The arrest has been criticized internationally, particularly by India, which condemned the violence against Hindus and called for accountability for those instigating attacks on minorities.
With inputs from agencies.
