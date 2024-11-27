Supreme Court Questions ED Conviction Rate in Chatterjee Case

The Supreme Court has expressed concerns about the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) low conviction rate in money laundering cases, as it continues to examine the case of Partha Chatterjee, a former West Bengal minister. Chatterjee was arrested for alleged irregularities in academic staff recruitment and has been jailed for over two years. Despite the seriousness of the charges, the trial is still yet to commence, prompting the court to question the balance between detention and the right to a timely trial.

A bench consisting of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan raised questions to the ED's counsel, Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, about the prolonged detention. The court emphasized the need to address potential injustice should Chatterjee not be convicted after spending years in jail. Defense counsel Mukul Rohatgi highlighted Chatterjee's age, medical condition, and extended incarceration as grounds for bail.

Despite strong opposition from the ED, which cited the minister's influence and alleged involvement in widespread corruption, the court is set to revisit the matter in December. Chatterjee's defense argues that he has already served a significant portion of the maximum punishment under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, while the ED claims his release could jeopardize the integrity of the witness testimony.

(With inputs from agencies.)