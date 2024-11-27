Left Menu

Tanzania Stands Firm on Adani Contracts Amid U.S. Indictment

Tanzania plans to uphold its contracts with Adani Group's unit despite the U.S. indictment of Gautam Adani for alleged bribery and fraud. Tanzania Ports Authority emphasized compliance with local laws, maintaining agreements on the 30-year terminal concession. Kenya recently terminated deals with Adani Group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 14:20 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 14:18 IST
Tanzania Stands Firm on Adani Contracts Amid U.S. Indictment
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Tanzania intends to uphold its contractual commitments with an Adani Group unit, despite a U.S. indictment against Gautam Adani, the group's billionaire chairman, for charges of bribery and fraud. A senior official from the Tanzanian ports authority affirmed this stance.

Adani, along with his nephew, faces allegations connected to a $265 million scheme to bribe Indian officials for power-supply contracts. Despite denying these accusations, the Adani Group is under scrutiny. Nevertheless, Tanzania recently entered a long-term agreement allowing Adani Ports to manage Container Terminal 2 at Dar es Salaam port.

The arrangement includes Adani Ports acquiring a 95% stake in the Tanzania International Container Terminal Services for $95 million. Tanzania Ports Authority Director General Plasduce Mbossa assured, 'Everything we are doing is according to our laws and agreements.' This development follows Kenya's recent decision to cancel infrastructure deals with an Adani entity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024