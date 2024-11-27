Congress Calls Out 'Modani Ecosystem' Over Adani Bribery Allegations

The Congress, on Wednesday, launched a scathing attack on what they called the 'Modani ecosystem,' accusing it of downplaying bribery allegations against Gautam Adani in the United States. Rahul Gandhi, leading the charge, alleged that the government is actively protecting the business magnate.

Opposition leaders rebuked legal figures including Mahesh Jethmalani and Mukul Rohatgi, claiming their remarks aimed at damage control through denial. Congress demands the bribery allegations be discussed in Parliament and thoroughly investigated by SEBI and other agencies.

Amidst mounting international actions against the group, such as decisions by France's Total Energy and reviews by Sri Lanka and Kenya, Congress insists on impartiality from Indian investigative bodies and questions the protection given to Adani by the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)