Congress Calls Out 'Modani Ecosystem' Over Adani Bribery Allegations
The Congress accuses the Indian government of shielding Gautam Adani, who faces serious bribery allegations in the US. Opposition demands thorough investigation by Indian agencies. Congress criticizes legal defenses and calls for detailed discussions in Parliament, urging impartial probes into the Adani Group's alleged misconduct.
The Congress, on Wednesday, launched a scathing attack on what they called the 'Modani ecosystem,' accusing it of downplaying bribery allegations against Gautam Adani in the United States. Rahul Gandhi, leading the charge, alleged that the government is actively protecting the business magnate.
Opposition leaders rebuked legal figures including Mahesh Jethmalani and Mukul Rohatgi, claiming their remarks aimed at damage control through denial. Congress demands the bribery allegations be discussed in Parliament and thoroughly investigated by SEBI and other agencies.
Amidst mounting international actions against the group, such as decisions by France's Total Energy and reviews by Sri Lanka and Kenya, Congress insists on impartiality from Indian investigative bodies and questions the protection given to Adani by the government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
