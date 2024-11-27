NIA's Dawn Raid on Gang Member Sparks Curiosity
The National Investigation Agency raided the home of Dinesh, a Neeraj Bawana gang member, at Rambir Colony. Dinesh is serving a 10-year sentence for various crimes, including murder. The raid began at 4:30 am and concluded at 9:30 am; its exact purpose remains undisclosed.
- Country:
- India
A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted an early morning raid on the residence of Dinesh, also known as Tapa, a member of the notorious Neeraj Bawana gang, at Rambir Colony. Dinesh is currently serving a decade-long sentence in Tihar Jail for charges that include murder and violations under the Arms Act.
Police station in-charge Manish confirmed police assistance was requested by the NIA. However, the specifics of the operation, which lasted from 4:30 am to 9:30 am, were not disclosed. The NIA has not yet revealed the purpose or outcome of the raid.
Dinesh's family remains scattered; his father passed away, his brother Johnny resides in Italy, and another brother, Deepesh, runs a local grocery store, living with their mother, Bala Devi.
(With inputs from agencies.)