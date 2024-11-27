Left Menu

India-EU Partnership: Strengthening Bilateral Ties and Promoting Global Peace

India and the EU reviewed their bilateral cooperation across various sectors, emphasizing a strategic partnership. During key meetings, they discussed the Indo-Pacific region, Ukraine conflict, and bilateral agreements like the Free Trade Agreement. The ongoing collaboration underscores the importance of global peace and inclusivity in international relations.

In a series of pivotal meetings, India and the European Union (EU) reiterated their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and fostering global peace. The discussions, held in Brussels, focused on assessing the full spectrum of their cooperation, with particular attention to the ongoing Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations.

As both parties marked the 20th anniversary of their strategic partnership, they explored future priorities and emphasized the need for a comprehensive strategy to navigate dynamic global challenges. Special attention was given to the Indo-Pacific region and the enduring conflict in Ukraine, highlighting their significance in international discourse.

Economic security, green transition, and innovation were at the forefront of the talks, alongside topics such as migration and mobility. Both sides expressed concerns over the Middle East and affirmed the necessity for a rules-based international order, respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity.

