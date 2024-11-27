World in Turmoil: Tensions Rise Across the Globe

The world's political landscape is fraught with tension as various nations face internal and external challenges. In the Philippines, Vice President Sara Duterte claims President Marcos Jr seeks her removal, following a police complaint accusing her of misconduct.

In Asia, South Koreans remain opposed to supplying arms to Ukraine despite international requests, amid reports of North Korean troops aiding Russia. A fragile ceasefire holds between Israel and Hezbollah, allowing Lebanese civilians to return to war-torn areas.

Elsewhere, Pakistan faces protests over the detention of ex-PM Imran Khan, Israel's strikes on Gaza result in casualties, Russia engages in tit-for-tat expulsions with Germany, and China warns of tariff disputes with the US. The ICC proceeds with charges against Myanmar's military leadership for Rohingya persecution.

