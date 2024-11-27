Left Menu

World in Turmoil: Tensions Rise Across the Globe

The world grapples with political tensions as the Philippines' VP accuses the president of ousting attempts, South Korea debates arms for Ukraine, and ceasefires are attempted in the Middle East. Simultaneously, legal and diplomatic disputes surface in Russia, Albania, China, and the US, highlighting global instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 18:30 IST
The world's political landscape is fraught with tension as various nations face internal and external challenges. In the Philippines, Vice President Sara Duterte claims President Marcos Jr seeks her removal, following a police complaint accusing her of misconduct.

In Asia, South Koreans remain opposed to supplying arms to Ukraine despite international requests, amid reports of North Korean troops aiding Russia. A fragile ceasefire holds between Israel and Hezbollah, allowing Lebanese civilians to return to war-torn areas.

Elsewhere, Pakistan faces protests over the detention of ex-PM Imran Khan, Israel's strikes on Gaza result in casualties, Russia engages in tit-for-tat expulsions with Germany, and China warns of tariff disputes with the US. The ICC proceeds with charges against Myanmar's military leadership for Rohingya persecution.

