Kejriwal Criticizes Centre for Failing Delhi's Law and Order
Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP-led Centre of failing Delhi's law and order after being prevented from meeting a shooting incident victim. He cited rising crime in the city and criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Delhi Police for negligence as assembly polls approach.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 19:34 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 19:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP leader, has launched a vehement attack on the BJP-led central government, accusing them of inadequate law and order maintenance in Delhi.
Kejriwal's comments come after he claimed BJP supporters impeded his visit to the victim of an earlier shooting in Nangloi Jat. He alleges that the Delhi Police did nothing to assist him, criticizing their response to rampant crime in the capital.
With state elections on the horizon, tensions between the AAP and BJP continue to escalate, as both parties spar over the handling of security issues in Delhi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement