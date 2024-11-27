Delhi's PM-UDAY Push: Saxena Orders Swift Property Registration

The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, VK Saxena, has instructed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to prioritize the processing of pending PM-UDAY applications for property registration in unauthorised colonies. This directive aims to clear the backlog ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi.

Launched by the BJP-led Central government before the 2020 Assembly elections, the Pradhan Mantri - Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY) intends to facilitate property regularisation. Saxena's orders follow concerns raised by residents about bureaucratic delays, which were noted during his visits to the colonies.

To expedite resolutions, the DDA will hold special camps across unauthorised colonies from Saturday until December 31. These camps will feature single window clearance for documentation, and on-the-spot resolution of applications. A robust social media campaign will complement these efforts to maximize public involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)