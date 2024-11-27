Delhi's PM-UDAY Push: Saxena Orders Swift Property Registration
Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, VK Saxena, has directed the Delhi Development Authority to expedite the processing of PM-UDAY applications in unauthorised colonies. Special camps will be organised to address the backlog before the Assembly elections. The initiative seeks to streamline property registration and ensure wide public participation.
- Country:
- India
The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, VK Saxena, has instructed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to prioritize the processing of pending PM-UDAY applications for property registration in unauthorised colonies. This directive aims to clear the backlog ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi.
Launched by the BJP-led Central government before the 2020 Assembly elections, the Pradhan Mantri - Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY) intends to facilitate property regularisation. Saxena's orders follow concerns raised by residents about bureaucratic delays, which were noted during his visits to the colonies.
To expedite resolutions, the DDA will hold special camps across unauthorised colonies from Saturday until December 31. These camps will feature single window clearance for documentation, and on-the-spot resolution of applications. A robust social media campaign will complement these efforts to maximize public involvement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
If voted to power, BJP will enact law to prevent transfer of land to off springs of infiltrators: JP Nadda in Bagodar rally.
In PM Modi’s third term, India to become third largest economy in the world, claims BJP chief JP Nadda in Jamua rally.
Cong, JMM, RJD synonymous with corruption, nepotism, dynastic politics; they are all out to grab your rights: JP Nadda in Bagodar rally.
Lalu opposed formation of J’khand saying it can be created over his body; only BJP which formed the state can shape it: Nadda in Bagodar.
If BJP comes to power in Jharkhand, 1.5 lakh youths to get govt jobs before Nov 2025: JP Nadda in Bagodar rally.