CBI Chargesheet Exposes JPSC Exam Scam
The CBI has filed a chargesheet against 60 people, including former JPSC chairman Dilip Kumar Prasad, for alleged exam irregularities. The chargesheet comes 12 years after the case was registered, implicating candidates with ties to influential officials in Jharkhand. Prosecution awaits further sanction.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet implicating 60 individuals, notably the former Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) chairman Dilip Kumar Prasad, concerning alleged malpractices in the civil services examinations, as disclosed by officials on Wednesday.
The chargesheet submission materializes 12 years following the CBI's registration of the case in 2012, mandated by the Jharkhand High Court to scrutinize the JPSC recruitment scandal termed 'JPSC-two'.
Among various charges, individuals face accusations under IPC sections 120-B and 420, alongside the Corruption Prevention Act. Allegations cite manipulated examination scores favoring certain candidates, many of whom were connected to accused JPSC officials and influential local figures. The lack of prosecutorial sanction has delayed court proceedings.
