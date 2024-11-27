Puducherry Braces for Cyclone Fengal's Impact

Puducherry's Chief Minister N Rangasamy convened an emergency meeting to evaluate the escalating weather crisis as torrential rains continue to batter the region. Officials discussed preparedness and strategies to address the anticipated impact of Cyclone Fengal, crucial in safeguarding Puducherry and Karaikal.

Forecasts from the India Meteorological Department indicate persistent heavy rainfall for the next two days, prompting Rangasamy to instruct Disaster Management, PWD, and Municipality officials to take immediate action. Relief camps have been set up for those in low-lying areas, with continuous communication from a 24-hour control room.

With sixty water pumps deployed and fishermen warned to avoid the sea, safety remains a priority. Authorities have closed the beach road to the public, and schools are temporarily shut. The National Disaster Response Force teams are on standby to support local efforts if needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)