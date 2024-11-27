Left Menu

Major Drug Bust: Police Seize MDMA and Arrest Three

Police in Mangaluru conducted a raid leading to the seizure of 50 grams of MDMA and the arrest of three individuals. Additional confiscated items included a car, mobile phones, a digital scale, and a glass tube. The total value of the seized items is Rs 7.77 lakh. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 27-11-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 20:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant drug enforcement action, police in Mangaluru have seized 50 grams of MDMA, valued at Rs 1.5 lakh, and arrested three individuals in the process. Along with the narcotics, authorities confiscated a car.

Further assets, including mobile phones, a digital weighing scale, and a glass tube, were also seized, bringing the total value of confiscated goods to Rs 7.77 lakh. These details were provided by officials following the operation.

The arrest followed a tip-off about drug activities near an industrial area. The Commissioner of Police, Anupam Agrawal, identified the arrested individuals as Gautham, Karthik, and Nikhil, hailing from different parts of the region. Investigations continue as law enforcement delves deeper into the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

