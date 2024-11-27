Tragedy on Highway: Fatal Accident Claims Lives of Five Women
A tragic highway accident near Mammallapuram resulted in the deaths of five women after a car struck them. The incident occurred while the women were crossing the road. The driver has been detained, and an investigation is underway. Chief Minister M K Stalin offered condolences and financial aid to their families.
- Country:
- India
A tragic accident unfolded on the highway near Mammallapuram, as five women lost their lives in a high-speed collision. The incident occurred on Wednesday when a speeding car struck the women as they crossed the road after tending to cattle and having a meal.
The police have detained the driver responsible for the fatal crash, commencing a detailed investigation into the unfortunate incident. Authorities are delving into the circumstances surrounding the accident.
Reacting to the incident, Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed deep sorrow and extended his condolences to the victims' families. He has also ordered the immediate release of Rs 2 lakh to the family members of each victim from the CM's Public Relief Fund, ensuring support in this time of grief.
(With inputs from agencies.)