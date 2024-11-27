Nordic and Baltic Nations Unite to Bolster Ukraine

In a significant diplomatic move, the Nordic states, along with the three Baltic republics and Poland, have collectively vowed to enhance their support for Ukraine. This decision was articulated in a joint statement released on Wednesday, aiming to fortify Ukraine's defenses.

The coalition of these nations has pledged to make additional ammunition available to Ukraine in the near future. This strategic move underscores their commitment to stability and security in the region amid escalating tensions.

The joint effort highlights a unified stance among these European countries, determined to provide comprehensive support to Ukraine, reinforcing its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)