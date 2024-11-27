Justice Served: Police Officers Jailed for Custodial Death

In a significant verdict, four police personnel were sentenced to seven years imprisonment and fined Rs 55,000 each by a court for their involvement in a custodial death incident. The case revolves around Mahendra Rathod, who was detained at Bengaluru's Jeevan Beema Nagar police station on March 19, 2016, in connection with a theft case. Tragically, he died in custody.

The Criminal Investigation Department conducted a probe into Rathod's death, revealing that physical abuse at the hands of police personnel led to his demise. Following the investigation, a charge sheet was filed against Head Constable Ejaz Khan, Constables Keshava Murthy, Mohan Ram, and Siddappa Bommanahalli on July 18, 2019.

The Additional District and Sessions Court, upon hearing the case, convicted the four police personnel. The sentences include seven years imprisonment and a Rs 30,000 fine under section 304 of the IPC, along with five years imprisonment and a Rs 25,000 fine under section 330 of the IPC. The prison terms will run concurrently, according to a release from the CID.

