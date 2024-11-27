Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime
A court has sentenced Mamnu Miyan to 20 years in prison for the 2019 rape of a 13-year-old girl in Gurugram. The court also levied a fine of Rs 40,000. Mamnu Miyan, hailing from West Bengal, was arrested in 2020. Judge Ashwani Kumar issued the sentence on Tuesday.
A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the rape of a 13-year-old girl, an incident that occurred four years ago. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on the defendant.
In 2020, Gurugram Police had arrested Mamnu Miyan from West Bengal's South Dinajpur district for committing the crime.
The sentencing, handed down by Additional Sessions Judge Ashwani Kumar, marks a significant moment in the pursuit of justice for the young victim and underscores ongoing efforts to address sexual violence.
