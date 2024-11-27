Left Menu

Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime

A court has sentenced Mamnu Miyan to 20 years in prison for the 2019 rape of a 13-year-old girl in Gurugram. The court also levied a fine of Rs 40,000. Mamnu Miyan, hailing from West Bengal, was arrested in 2020. Judge Ashwani Kumar issued the sentence on Tuesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 27-11-2024 21:18 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 21:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the rape of a 13-year-old girl, an incident that occurred four years ago. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on the defendant.

In 2020, Gurugram Police had arrested Mamnu Miyan from West Bengal's South Dinajpur district for committing the crime.

The sentencing, handed down by Additional Sessions Judge Ashwani Kumar, marks a significant moment in the pursuit of justice for the young victim and underscores ongoing efforts to address sexual violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

