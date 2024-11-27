Crime Unveiled: Bus Robbery Foiled in Northeast Delhi

Five men have been detained by authorities for allegedly robbing bus passengers in the Shastri Park region of northeast Delhi, an act believed to fund their drug addiction, police disclosed Wednesday.

The incident, which occurred Sunday, began when a PCR call alerted police to the robbery. According to the complainant, the perpetrators targeted passengers traveling from Anand Vihar bus stand to Old Delhi Railway Station. Midway through the journey, three men commenced the robbery. Upon reaching Shastri Park, the complainant and several passengers exited the bus and contacted police, stated Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast), Rakesh Paweriya.

Subsequent investigations involved reviewing CCTV footage, leading to the discovery of the bus involved in the crime near New Usmanpur on Monday. Five suspects, identified as Umar (24), Suhail (22), Mohammad Sumair (30), Sonu (35), and Arif (25), were apprehended, with the police recovering stolen items including Rs 5,600, a bag, and a surgical blade.

