Poland Detains German Citizen in Dual-Use Goods Export Scheme

In a significant development, Poland has announced the detention of a German national, charging him with involvement in brokering and exporting dual-use goods to Russia.

The Internal Security Agency revealed that the suspect had been trading specialist machines used in the technological industry, which were surreptitiously sent to Russian military facilities engaged in weapons production. The accused has admitted guilt and requested voluntary submission to punishment.

Responding to the incident, a source from the German foreign office stated that their embassy in Warsaw was actively engaging with Polish authorities to gather more information. This incident highlights the ongoing EU sanctions aimed at hindering Russia's war efforts in Ukraine, following the invasion in February 2022. These sanctions, encompassing a wide range of sectors, include bans on exporting dual-use goods to Russia.

