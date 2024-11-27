Left Menu

Maharashtra's Battle Against Spa Malpractices

Maharashtra legislative council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe directed the state's Home Department to combat child rights violations and malpractices in spas. She referenced cases of child abduction and spa worker assault, emphasizing protection for women and children, and ordered inspections to curb illegal activities in these establishments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2024 21:52 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 21:52 IST
Maharashtra's legislative council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe has expressed grave concerns over violations of children's rights and malpractice occurrences in spa and massage centers. On Wednesday, she urged the Home Department to launch serious actions against these violations.

Gorhe referenced alarming incidents, including the abduction and sale of a young child in Bhiwandi city and the assault of a spa worker in Navi Mumbai. She insisted on immediate legal proceedings against the accused in these cases.

Highlighting data from the National Crime Records Bureau, Gorhe underscored the challenges in ensuring the safety of women and children. She called for systematic inspection drives across spa facilities in the state and introduced new measures to hold spa owners accountable for their employees' safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

