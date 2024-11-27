Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Threats: A New Front in the Fentanyl Crisis

Donald Trump's proposal to impose tariffs on China and Mexico aims to boost international cooperation against fentanyl trafficking, yet experts warn of potential backlash. With synthetic drug overdoses rampant, the effectiveness of trade penalties on curbing fentanyl flow into the U.S. remains debated.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump threatens tariffs on China and Mexico to force action on fentanyl and migration issues, potentially altering international drug policing dynamics. His strategy includes hiking tariffs on Chinese imports by 10% and on Mexican and Canadian goods by 25%, aiming to pressure the countries into stricter counter-narcotics cooperation.

These actions intend to tackle the fentanyl crisis, responsible for nearly 75,000 American deaths in 2023. While some experts support Trump's assertive approach, others caution that tariffs might trigger a trade conflict, hindering progress in Sino-American collaboration on drug control achieved during bilateral talks under Joe Biden.

The rising tension between countries underscores the urgency of addressing the synthetic opioid challenge. Experts stress the need for comprehensive solutions beyond tariffs, advocating measures such as improved access to addiction treatments and tackling underlying socio-economic and mental health issues fueling the epidemic.

