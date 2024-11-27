Left Menu

Indian Army: A Melting Pot of Unity Amid Diversity

General Upendra Dwivedi highlighted the Indian Army's role as a melting pot, fostering unity among diverse communities. Amid ethnic clashes in Manipur, the Army facilitates harmony and plays a crucial role in national integration. The force's socio-cultural values and apolitical stance are pivotal for India's growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 27-11-2024 23:13 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 23:13 IST
Indian Army: A Melting Pot of Unity Amid Diversity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent lecture, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi described the Indian Army as a melting pot that unites diverse communities, including the Kuki and Meitei from strife-ridden Manipur.

The Army chief emphasized the organization's apolitical nature, contributing significantly to internal security in regions like Jammu and Kashmir and the North-east.

Dwivedi also highlighted the Army's role in fostering cultural unity and its preparations for India's bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

 Global
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024