Indian Army: A Melting Pot of Unity Amid Diversity

In a recent lecture, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi described the Indian Army as a melting pot that unites diverse communities, including the Kuki and Meitei from strife-ridden Manipur.

The Army chief emphasized the organization's apolitical nature, contributing significantly to internal security in regions like Jammu and Kashmir and the North-east.

Dwivedi also highlighted the Army's role in fostering cultural unity and its preparations for India's bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)