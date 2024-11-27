Indian Army: A Melting Pot of Unity Amid Diversity
General Upendra Dwivedi highlighted the Indian Army's role as a melting pot, fostering unity among diverse communities. Amid ethnic clashes in Manipur, the Army facilitates harmony and plays a crucial role in national integration. The force's socio-cultural values and apolitical stance are pivotal for India's growth.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 27-11-2024 23:13 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 23:13 IST
- Country:
- India
In a recent lecture, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi described the Indian Army as a melting pot that unites diverse communities, including the Kuki and Meitei from strife-ridden Manipur.
The Army chief emphasized the organization's apolitical nature, contributing significantly to internal security in regions like Jammu and Kashmir and the North-east.
Dwivedi also highlighted the Army's role in fostering cultural unity and its preparations for India's bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement