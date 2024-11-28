Ukraine's Bold Wartime Budget: Tackling Financial Needs

In a move signaling Ukraine's economic resilience, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced plans to sign the 2025 budget, marking the first wartime tax hikes. This strategic fiscal blueprint comes as the nation fortifies its resources amid the prolonged conflict with Russia.

Following parliamentary approval, Zelenskiy consulted with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and other government officials to ensure the budget's provisions align with Ukraine's immediate and future financial needs. These efforts underscore a commitment to safeguarding the nation's defense capabilities against a formidable adversary.

Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko projects that these tax increases could generate an additional 141 billion hryvnias, crucial for military advancements and sustaining Ukraine's defense efforts as the war extends into its 34th month.

