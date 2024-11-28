Left Menu

British Police Probe Allegations Surrounding Mohamed al-Fayed

British police have launched an investigation into potential enablers of alleged sexual abuse by the late Egyptian billionaire Mohamed al-Fayed. Triggered by a BBC documentary, the probe focuses on abuse claims at locations linked to his business empire. Harrods has apologized and initiated a compensation process.

Updated: 28-11-2024 04:00 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 04:00 IST
British Police Probe Allegations Surrounding Mohamed al-Fayed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An investigation has been launched by British police into potential accomplices linked to the alleged sexual abuse committed by the late Egyptian billionaire Mohamed al-Fayed. Reports suggest that these allegations were supported by a recent BBC documentary.

The documentary claims that al-Fayed, who passed away at 94, systematically abused female staff across various sites under his ownership, including the famed London department store, Harrods. Prior to his death, al-Fayed consistently denied such accusations.

The Metropolitan Police Service expressed their commitment to hearing survivors and seeking justice for the alleged complicity of others involved. Harrods, under fire for allegedly ignoring and covering up abuse during al-Fayed's ownership, has issued an apology and proposed a compensation process for affected employees, which has drawn criticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

