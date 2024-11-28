Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Russian Forces Advance in Eastern Ukraine

The Russian military claims to have seized Nova Illinka near Kurakhove in Eastern Ukraine, though Ukrainian forces have not confirmed this. Reports indicate Russian advancements across the Donetsk region, with Kurakhove and Pokrovsk identified as potential future targets, amid fierce ongoing clashes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 06:09 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 06:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia's Defense Ministry announced the capture of Nova Illinka, a strategic settlement near the embattled town of Kurakhove in Eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region. The report did not appear in Ukrainian military dispatches, but Ukrainian blog 'Deep State' noted the town's fall a week ago.

Despite both sides providing conflicting reports, independent verification of battlefield developments remains challenging. Analysts suggest Russian troops are advancing at a rate not seen since the initial stages of the 2022 invasion, capturing multiple villages across the region.

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy cited fierce fighting near Kurakhove and Pokrovsk, as well as Russian activity in the Kupiansk sector. Reports indicate that Ukrainian forces repelled the majority of Russian attacks, while both countries accuse each other of targeting the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

