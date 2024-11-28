Russia's Defense Ministry announced the capture of Nova Illinka, a strategic settlement near the embattled town of Kurakhove in Eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region. The report did not appear in Ukrainian military dispatches, but Ukrainian blog 'Deep State' noted the town's fall a week ago.

Despite both sides providing conflicting reports, independent verification of battlefield developments remains challenging. Analysts suggest Russian troops are advancing at a rate not seen since the initial stages of the 2022 invasion, capturing multiple villages across the region.

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy cited fierce fighting near Kurakhove and Pokrovsk, as well as Russian activity in the Kupiansk sector. Reports indicate that Ukrainian forces repelled the majority of Russian attacks, while both countries accuse each other of targeting the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

