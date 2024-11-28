Left Menu

The Indian Army: A Melting Pot of Unity and Harmony

General Upendra Dwivedi emphasizes the Indian Army's role in fostering unity among diverse communities. Highlighting the harmony between Kuki and Meitei members, he underscores the Army's socio-cultural values and its apolitical nature. He also discusses the Army's transformative role in Jammu & Kashmir and its future Olympic aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 28-11-2024 08:24 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 08:24 IST
The Indian Army, described as a melting pot by Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, is fostering unity among various communities, including the Kuki and Meitei from Manipur. Despite the ethnic clashes that have rocked Manipur, members of these communities operate in harmony within the Army, highlighting its role in enhancing camaraderie.

Speaking at the General BC Joshi Memorial Lecture, General Dwivedi noted the Army's apolitical stance and its contribution to India's internal security, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir. He remarked on the successful transition from 'terrorism to tourism' in J&K and the Army's significant impact in the integration of former princely states like Hyderabad and Goa.

Looking ahead, General Dwivedi mentioned the Army's involvement in India's aspirations to host the Olympic Games in 2036, underlining Mission 2032 as part of the preparations. He asserted that the Indian Army will play a crucial role in conducting the event, necessitating the planning of adequate manpower in advance.

