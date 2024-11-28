The Indian Army: A Melting Pot of Unity and Harmony

The Indian Army, described as a melting pot by Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, is fostering unity among various communities, including the Kuki and Meitei from Manipur. Despite the ethnic clashes that have rocked Manipur, members of these communities operate in harmony within the Army, highlighting its role in enhancing camaraderie.

Speaking at the General BC Joshi Memorial Lecture, General Dwivedi noted the Army's apolitical stance and its contribution to India's internal security, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir. He remarked on the successful transition from 'terrorism to tourism' in J&K and the Army's significant impact in the integration of former princely states like Hyderabad and Goa.

Looking ahead, General Dwivedi mentioned the Army's involvement in India's aspirations to host the Olympic Games in 2036, underlining Mission 2032 as part of the preparations. He asserted that the Indian Army will play a crucial role in conducting the event, necessitating the planning of adequate manpower in advance.

(With inputs from agencies.)