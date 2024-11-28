Left Menu

Low-Intensity Blast Shakes Prashant Vihar, Investigation Underway

A low-intensity blast occurred near PVR multiplex in Delhi's Prashant Vihar, causing minor injuries to a nearby three-wheeler driver. Authorities, including police and fire services, are investigating, with no confirmed connection to a previous nearby explosion. Senior officers are at the scene for further inquiries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 14:11 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 13:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a disconcerting turn of events, a low-intensity explosion took place near the PVR multiplex in Delhi's Prashant Vihar area on Thursday, according to Delhi Fire Services officials.

The blast led to minor injuries for a driver of a nearby parked three-wheeler, prompting police to secure the area immediately. Authorities were alerted to the situation at 11.48 am, and fire crews rapidly descended upon the scene.

Police confirmed the presence of bomb detection teams, a dog squad, and the Delhi Fire Services at the location. The incident mirrors another recent explosion in the area, though officials stress there's no current evidence linking the two. Senior police, including Additional Commissioner Rajeev Ranjan, are actively investigating.

(With inputs from agencies.)

