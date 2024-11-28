Putin Targets Kyiv: Escalation in the Ukraine Conflict

President Vladimir Putin of Russia has announced that the nation is considering hitting key decision-making centres in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv. This potential move is reportedly in response to Ukrainian long-range strikes on Russian soil, which have been facilitated by Western-supplied weapons.

In a statement made on Thursday, Putin highlighted that Russia’s production of advanced missile systems is ten times greater than that of the NATO military alliance. He also indicated Russia's intentions to increase missile production further as tensions continue to escalate.

The remarks underscore the ongoing volatility in the region, with both sides seeming poised for more aggressive engagements. The international community watches closely as this conflict promises further developments.

