High-Profile FIR in Chandauli Police Corruption Scandal
An FIR has been registered against an IPS officer and 17 other police personnel, following orders from a Chief Judicial Magistrate. This action relates to the kidnapping of a dismissed head constable, Anil Singh, who had exposed corruption within the Chandauli police department.
Updated: 28-11-2024 16:09 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 16:05 IST
In a significant development, an FIR has been filed against an IPS officer and 17 policemen. The directive came from the Chief Judicial Magistrate, focusing on the abduction case of a dismissed head constable.
Anil Singh, the dismissed head constable, reportedly uncovered corruption within the Chandauli police unit before his dismissal from duty.
The complaint was officially registered at the Nandganj Police Station on Wednesday, marking a crucial step in the investigation.
