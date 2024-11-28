Left Menu

High-Profile FIR in Chandauli Police Corruption Scandal

An FIR has been registered against an IPS officer and 17 other police personnel, following orders from a Chief Judicial Magistrate. This action relates to the kidnapping of a dismissed head constable, Anil Singh, who had exposed corruption within the Chandauli police department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghazipur(Up) | Updated: 28-11-2024 16:09 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 16:05 IST
High-Profile FIR in Chandauli Police Corruption Scandal
FIR Directives Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, an FIR has been filed against an IPS officer and 17 policemen. The directive came from the Chief Judicial Magistrate, focusing on the abduction case of a dismissed head constable.

Anil Singh, the dismissed head constable, reportedly uncovered corruption within the Chandauli police unit before his dismissal from duty.

The complaint was officially registered at the Nandganj Police Station on Wednesday, marking a crucial step in the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024