High-Profile FIR in Chandauli Police Corruption Scandal

In a significant development, an FIR has been filed against an IPS officer and 17 policemen. The directive came from the Chief Judicial Magistrate, focusing on the abduction case of a dismissed head constable.

Anil Singh, the dismissed head constable, reportedly uncovered corruption within the Chandauli police unit before his dismissal from duty.

The complaint was officially registered at the Nandganj Police Station on Wednesday, marking a crucial step in the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)