Ceasefire Tensions: Israeli Tank Fire Hits Southern Lebanon Amid Fragile Peace
Despite a newly brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, tensions remain high as Israeli tank fire strikes areas in southern Lebanon. As both sides navigate the truce, displaced Lebanese families face uncertainty, and Israeli forces remain in the region, complicating peace efforts.
Despite a ceasefire brokered by the U.S. and France that took effect on Wednesday, Israeli tank fire hit six areas in southern Lebanon on Thursday, violating the fragile truce with Hezbollah.
The Israeli military had advised residents not to return to border towns, citing safety concerns, as rounds hit locations such as Markaba and Wazzani. Lebanese locals, eager to assess damage to their homes, encountered Israeli troops and surveillance drones still present in the area.
The conflict, which recently ended its deadliest confrontation in years, has left both sides weary, with Israel also engaged with Hamas in Gaza. Under the ceasefire, Israel's military has up to 60 days to withdraw from Lebanon, but tensions persist as each side watches nervously.
(With inputs from agencies.)
