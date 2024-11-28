Left Menu

High-Ranking Military Shakeup: The Corruption Crackdown Continues

China's Defence Ministry announced the suspension of Miao Hua, a top military official under investigation for possible corruption. This marks the third major shakeup in recent months, with former Defence Ministers also accused of corruption. Xi Jinping maintains tight control amidst these high-profile personnel changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 28-11-2024 16:24 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 16:24 IST
High-Ranking Military Shakeup: The Corruption Crackdown Continues
  • Country:
  • China

China's Defence Ministry has announced the suspension of Miao Hua, a senior military official, amid an ongoing investigation into potential corruption. Miao, who serves as the director of the Political Work Department on China's Central Military Commission, is one of the key figures overseeing the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

This marks the third significant shakeup within China's defence establishment in recent months. Earlier this year, former Defence Ministers Li Shangfu and Wei Fenghe were expelled from the Communist Party for alleged corruption and bribery, following similar probes. Despite these high-profile investigations, Chinese leader Xi Jinping's firm grip on power suggests limited repercussions for the country's standing.

Experts indicate that such purges will continue as long as they receive approval from the top leadership, underscoring Xi's commitment to his ongoing anti-corruption campaign, which has toppled numerous high-profile figures since his rise to power in 2012. Miao's suspension follows reports of investigations into other officials, reflecting the PLA's historical challenges with corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024