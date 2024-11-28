High-Ranking Military Shakeup: The Corruption Crackdown Continues
China's Defence Ministry announced the suspension of Miao Hua, a top military official under investigation for possible corruption. This marks the third major shakeup in recent months, with former Defence Ministers also accused of corruption. Xi Jinping maintains tight control amidst these high-profile personnel changes.
- Country:
- China
China's Defence Ministry has announced the suspension of Miao Hua, a senior military official, amid an ongoing investigation into potential corruption. Miao, who serves as the director of the Political Work Department on China's Central Military Commission, is one of the key figures overseeing the People's Liberation Army (PLA).
This marks the third significant shakeup within China's defence establishment in recent months. Earlier this year, former Defence Ministers Li Shangfu and Wei Fenghe were expelled from the Communist Party for alleged corruption and bribery, following similar probes. Despite these high-profile investigations, Chinese leader Xi Jinping's firm grip on power suggests limited repercussions for the country's standing.
Experts indicate that such purges will continue as long as they receive approval from the top leadership, underscoring Xi's commitment to his ongoing anti-corruption campaign, which has toppled numerous high-profile figures since his rise to power in 2012. Miao's suspension follows reports of investigations into other officials, reflecting the PLA's historical challenges with corruption.
(With inputs from agencies.)
