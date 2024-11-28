Foiled Extremist Plot: Youth Arrested in Germany
A youth in western Germany has been arrested for allegedly planning to build pipe bombs for an Islamic extremist attack. Though no explosives were found, authorities said he was radicalized online and shared Islamic State propaganda. He remains in custody pending further legal action.
- Country:
- Germany
Authorities in western Germany have arrested a youth suspected of planning an extremist attack using pipe bombs, according to a statement released Thursday by prosecutors in Koblenz.
The youth, whose identity remains undisclosed, was detained Tuesday evening over allegations of preparing a serious act of violence. Investigators believe the suspect was radicalized online and engaged with Islamic State group propaganda.
A home search in October unearthed two bayonets and pipes potentially intended as bomb casings. Although further searches yielded items possibly meant for an ignition mechanism, no explosives were discovered. Legal proceedings are underway with the suspect held in custody.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Germany
- extremist
- arrest
- Islamic State
- pipe bombs
- terrorism
- radicalization
- youth
- prosecutors
- Koblenz
ALSO READ
PM Modi put last nail in coffin of terrorism, govt set to eliminate Maoists: UP CM Yogi Adityanath at Jharkhand's Bermo.
Modi's Leadership: A Final Blow to Terrorism and Maoism
Kashmir integral part of India, PM Modi freed nation from terrorism: Home Minister Amit Shah in Dumri.
Hong Kong Protests: Long Sentences Under UN Anti-Terrorism Laws
Modi ji has worked to rid country of terrorism and Naxalism: Union minister Amit Shah at poll rally in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur.