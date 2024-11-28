Left Menu

Foiled Extremist Plot: Youth Arrested in Germany

A youth in western Germany has been arrested for allegedly planning to build pipe bombs for an Islamic extremist attack. Though no explosives were found, authorities said he was radicalized online and shared Islamic State propaganda. He remains in custody pending further legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 28-11-2024 17:41 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 17:41 IST
Foiled Extremist Plot: Youth Arrested in Germany
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Authorities in western Germany have arrested a youth suspected of planning an extremist attack using pipe bombs, according to a statement released Thursday by prosecutors in Koblenz.

The youth, whose identity remains undisclosed, was detained Tuesday evening over allegations of preparing a serious act of violence. Investigators believe the suspect was radicalized online and engaged with Islamic State group propaganda.

A home search in October unearthed two bayonets and pipes potentially intended as bomb casings. Although further searches yielded items possibly meant for an ignition mechanism, no explosives were discovered. Legal proceedings are underway with the suspect held in custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024