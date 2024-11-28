Foiled Extremist Plot: Youth Arrested in Germany

Authorities in western Germany have arrested a youth suspected of planning an extremist attack using pipe bombs, according to a statement released Thursday by prosecutors in Koblenz.

The youth, whose identity remains undisclosed, was detained Tuesday evening over allegations of preparing a serious act of violence. Investigators believe the suspect was radicalized online and engaged with Islamic State group propaganda.

A home search in October unearthed two bayonets and pipes potentially intended as bomb casings. Although further searches yielded items possibly meant for an ignition mechanism, no explosives were discovered. Legal proceedings are underway with the suspect held in custody.

