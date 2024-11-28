Left Menu

Protests Erupt in Kolkata Over Hindu Leader's Arrest in Bangladesh

Members of the Bangiya Hindu Jagaran Manch protested outside the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata against the persecution of Hindus and the arrest of spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh. The demonstration, which included a kirtan, highlighted ongoing tensions and calls for religious freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-11-2024 17:56 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 17:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In Kolkata, protests erupted as members of the Bangiya Hindu Jagaran Manch took to the streets, rallying against the arrest of Hindu spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh.

The demonstrators were intercepted by police while on their way to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission, leading to a tense standoff. Despite barricades and heavy police presence, some protesters attempted to advance.

A protest kirtan was later held at ISKCON's Albert Road centre to advocate for the release of Das and raise awareness regarding the challenges faced by Hindus in Bangladesh. Holding placards, they emphasized their solidarity with the minority community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

