Heist at Dabra: Rs 6 Lakh Stolen as ATM Disappears

In a bold heist, thieves in Dabra, Madhya Pradesh, have made off with an ATM loaded with approximately Rs 6 lakh, according to police reports on Thursday.

The ATM, belonging to the State Bank of India and situated at the Pichhore tri-section, was stolen in its entirety after an unsuccessful attempt to break open the machine for cash.

The theft was uncovered on Thursday morning by residents attempting to use the ATM. City Superintendent of Police Ashok Singh Jadoun confirmed ongoing investigations, with CCTV footage being examined to catch those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)