Heist at Dabra: Rs 6 Lakh Stolen as ATM Disappears

In Dabra, Madhya Pradesh, a group of thieves stole an ATM containing approximately Rs 6 lakh. Failing to crack open the ATM, they took the entire unit. The theft was discovered on Thursday morning, and police are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the perpetrators.

Gwalior | Updated: 28-11-2024 18:44 IST
In a bold heist, thieves in Dabra, Madhya Pradesh, have made off with an ATM loaded with approximately Rs 6 lakh, according to police reports on Thursday.

The ATM, belonging to the State Bank of India and situated at the Pichhore tri-section, was stolen in its entirety after an unsuccessful attempt to break open the machine for cash.

The theft was uncovered on Thursday morning by residents attempting to use the ATM. City Superintendent of Police Ashok Singh Jadoun confirmed ongoing investigations, with CCTV footage being examined to catch those responsible.

