Supreme Court Steps Up Against Stubble Burning

The Supreme Court has expressed its dissatisfaction with Punjab and Haryana's slow response to the issue of stubble burning, emphasizing the need for a long-term solution. A bench led by Justices Abhay S. Oka and Augustine George Masih stressed the importance of setting up a machinery for continuous data monitoring.

The court underlined the necessity of addressing the delayed sowing as a core reason for stubble burning, aiming to resolve the matter comprehensively. It noted both states' sluggish action against farmers, calling for year-round monitoring and stricter enforcement.

Amid plans for real-time surveillance, the court's remarks followed reports that local officers advised farmers to burn stubble outside satellite detection hours. The bench advocated for immediate instructions to curb such practices, while also incorporating ISRO's protocol for improved day-long data collection.

