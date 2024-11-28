Supreme Court Steps Up Against Stubble Burning
The Supreme Court criticized Punjab and Haryana for inadequate measures against stubble burning, urging for a systematic approach with continuous data monitoring to solve the recurring issue. The court highlighted ISRO's role in developing a real-time surveillance protocol and called for stricter enforcement against farmers dodging satellite detection.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has expressed its dissatisfaction with Punjab and Haryana's slow response to the issue of stubble burning, emphasizing the need for a long-term solution. A bench led by Justices Abhay S. Oka and Augustine George Masih stressed the importance of setting up a machinery for continuous data monitoring.
The court underlined the necessity of addressing the delayed sowing as a core reason for stubble burning, aiming to resolve the matter comprehensively. It noted both states' sluggish action against farmers, calling for year-round monitoring and stricter enforcement.
Amid plans for real-time surveillance, the court's remarks followed reports that local officers advised farmers to burn stubble outside satellite detection hours. The bench advocated for immediate instructions to curb such practices, while also incorporating ISRO's protocol for improved day-long data collection.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi's Air Pollution Battle: CDVs Redeployed
Delhi's Air Pollution Reaches 'Severe' Levels Amidst Winter Smog
Collaborative Efforts Urged to Combat Transboundary Air Pollution in South Asia
Delhi's Air Pollution Battle: Civil Defence Volunteers Deployed Again
Delhi's Battle Against Severe Air Pollution Intensifies