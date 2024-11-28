Diplomatic Efforts Secure Release of Indian Fishermen from Sri Lankan Custody
The Indian government has successfully secured the release and repatriation of 351 fishermen from Sri Lankan custody this year. Currently, 141 Indian fishermen remain detained, with 45 under trial. Continuous diplomatic efforts are being made to ensure their release and address related issues.
In significant government efforts, 351 Indian fishermen have been released and repatriated from Sri Lankan custody this year, a report to Parliament disclosed on Thursday.
Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh highlighted ongoing diplomatic engagements to secure the release of 141 fishermen still detained in Sri Lanka, including 45 who are under trial.
Continuous dialogue and bilateral meetings, including a recent high-level visit to Colombo, aim to address these issues and ensure safety and security for Indian fishermen.
