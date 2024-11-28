Left Menu

Diplomatic Efforts Secure Release of Indian Fishermen from Sri Lankan Custody

The Indian government has successfully secured the release and repatriation of 351 fishermen from Sri Lankan custody this year. Currently, 141 Indian fishermen remain detained, with 45 under trial. Continuous diplomatic efforts are being made to ensure their release and address related issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 20:27 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 20:27 IST
Diplomatic Efforts Secure Release of Indian Fishermen from Sri Lankan Custody
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In significant government efforts, 351 Indian fishermen have been released and repatriated from Sri Lankan custody this year, a report to Parliament disclosed on Thursday.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh highlighted ongoing diplomatic engagements to secure the release of 141 fishermen still detained in Sri Lanka, including 45 who are under trial.

Continuous dialogue and bilateral meetings, including a recent high-level visit to Colombo, aim to address these issues and ensure safety and security for Indian fishermen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024