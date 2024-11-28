King Abdullah to Attend NATO Foreign Ministers' Meeting Amid Ceasefire Tensions

Jordan's King Abdullah is set to be present at NATO's foreign ministers' gathering slated for December 3-4 in Brussels, highlighting ongoing diplomatic efforts following the ceasefire pact between Israel and Hezbollah.

The ceasefire, which commenced on Wednesday, has already been shadowed by mutual accusations of breaches from Israel and Hezbollah, demonstrating the deal's fragile nature.

This truce was facilitated through negotiations spearheaded by the United States and France, marking a significant moment in regional diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)