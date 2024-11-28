Left Menu

Ukraine Calls for Swift Military Aid Over New Troop Drafts

Ukraine is urging its allies to expedite military aid shipments, prioritizing rapid delivery of crucial battlefield equipment over drafting new soldiers. A senior U.S. official criticized Ukraine's mobilization strategy, suggesting lowering the draft age. Ukrainian officials countered, emphasizing the need for equipment over additional troops.

Updated: 28-11-2024 20:50 IST
In a pressing call to its allies, Ukraine has emphasized the urgent need for faster military aid shipments, highlighting the essential delivery of battlefield equipment over drafting new soldiers. The plea underscores a strategic pivot as the nation confronts relentless Russian advances.

A senior U.S. administration official expressed concern on Wednesday about Ukraine's mobilization efforts, urging Kyiv to consider lowering the draft age from 25 to 18. In response, Ukraine's foreign ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi emphasized the priority of equipping already mobilized forces, rather than expanding the recruitment pool.

The ongoing struggle with Russian forces pushing through Ukraine's eastern flank, particularly targeting the industrial Donbas region, places increased pressure on Ukrainian defenses. Officials maintain that the focus remains on discussing defense strategies and sanctions with partners, downplaying any tension over mobilization strategies.

